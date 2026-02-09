Sanson was unable to see out Sunday's derby against Monaco after taking a heavy ankle knock in a collision with Krepin Diatta. Given his history of serious ankle issues a few years back, the situation will be closely monitored over the next few days, with scans planned to rule out any major setback for the Aiglon. Sanson has been a regular starter since new coach Claude Puel took over, so any time missed would be a significant blow to the midfield rotation and could open the door for increased minutes for Tanguy Ndombele.