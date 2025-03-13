Morgan Sanson Injury: Will play with the U23 team

Sanson (ankle) will play on Thursday with the U23 to build his fitness after seven months of absence, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference. "Morgan will play with the elite squad on Thursday. As he recovers after seven months of absence, it's important that he gets some playing time. There's an interesting match coming up against Brentford's U23s. I think he'll get an hour of game time."

Sanson is not yet ready to play in Ligue 1 but will feature with the U23 side on Thursday to build fitness ahead of his return to competition in the coming weeks. This is positive for Nice as Sanson is an experienced midfielder and had a strong season last year. Once fully fit, he will likely compete for a starting role as the club pushes for a Champions League spot.