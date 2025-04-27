Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Sanson News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Sanson scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Sanson made the most of his first start, scoring in the 34th and 46th minute, assisted by Badredine Bouanani and Jonathan Clauss respectively. He also chipped in defensively with three interceptions, a clearance and a tackle and marked his first goal contributions of the campaign.

