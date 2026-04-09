Morgan Sanson News: Picks one match ban

Sanson is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Sanson picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the April 18 showdown against Lille. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for the Aiglons under coach Claude Puel, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Tanguy Ndombele as a likely option to play in his role against the Dogues.