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Morgan Sanson News: Returning to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sanson is no longer suspended and is an option for the club's upcoming matches.

Sanson has served his one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation, as the midfielder is an option for play to end the season. He has started in all but two games he has been fit for since the turn of the new year, likely to return to that role and hopefully earn a goal contribution, with only one during that span.

Morgan Sanson
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