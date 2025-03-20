Fantasy Soccer
Moritz Broschinski

Moritz Broschinski Injury: Off early during friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Broschinski was an early exit from Thursday's friendly against Preussen Munster, according to his club.

Broschinski had to be taken off the field early during the first half of Thursday's friendly due to an apparent injury. This is all that is known for now, likely needing further testing before the club releases much. He will hope his issues are only minor, as he isn't a regular starter but does see consistent use off the bench.

Moritz Broschinski
VfL Bochum

