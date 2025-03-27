Fantasy Soccer
Moritz Broschinski headshot

Moritz Broschinski Injury: Should be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Broschinski (undisclosed) was forced off early during last Thursday's friendly against Preussen Munster but should be available for Friday's clash against Leverkusen, as he was not cited in the injury report.

Broschinski should be available for Friday's clash after being forced off during last Thursday's friendly game. He is expected to return to his bench role for that match, similar to his involvement earlier this season.

Moritz Broschinski
VfL Bochum
