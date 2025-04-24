Moritz Jenz Injury: Late call against Bayern

Jenz is dealing with hip problems and is waiting for the results of tests to know if he can be available for Saturday's clash against Bayern, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "We'll have to wait for Moritz's test results. He's had a few problems with his hip."

Jenz is a late call for Saturday's clash as he is dealing with a hip problem. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to determine if he can be included in the squad list. If he has to miss the call, Andreas Hanche-Olsen is expected to replace him in central defense for that game.