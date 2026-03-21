Moritz Jenz News: Receives red card

Jenz was sent off in the 92th minute of Saturday's match against Bremen and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Jenz received two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Bremen and will miss the next game against Bayer Leverkusen. The center-back had started the last six matches, recording four tackles, nine blocks and 24 clearances, so his absence could be felt. Denis Vavro is expected to start in central defense during his suspension.