Moritz Nicolas Injury: Done for season

Nicolas has met an unfortunate fate after he was forced off with an injury Saturday, as the goalie will miss the rest of the season after receiving surgery. This will be a brutal loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in net. Jonas Omlin is his likely replacement moving forward, with Nicolas hoping he will be fit for the start of next season and assume the starting spot back then.