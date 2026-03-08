Moritz Nicolas headshot

Moritz Nicolas News: Concedes four against Bayern

Nicolas registered five saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Nicolas had a roughmatch Friday despite a decent five saves, with the goalie still falling victim to four goals. This comes after he earned his first clean sheet in over a month last time out, with only three since the turn of the new year. With their next outing against St. Pauli, he will hope for a 10th clean sheet this season.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
