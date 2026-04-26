Moritz Nicolas News: Four saves in clean sheet
Nicolas registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg.
Nicolas was at his best with four saves including two from big chances, earning his 11th clean sheet of the campaign and bringing an end to a four game run of conceding. He will look to carry that form into Sunday's clash against Broussia Dortmund.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas See More