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Moritz Nicolas News: Four saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Nicolas registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Nicolas was at his best with four saves including two from big chances, earning his 11th clean sheet of the campaign and bringing an end to a four game run of conceding. He will look to carry that form into Sunday's clash against Broussia Dortmund.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
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