Moritz Nicolas headshot

Moritz Nicolas News: Four saves Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Nicolas recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Nicolas made four saves while allowing two goals during the loss to Freiburg on Sunday. He's failed to keep a clean sheet in the last five appearances, conceding 10 goals with 23 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Union Berlin for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five appearances.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas
