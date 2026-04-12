Moritz Nicolas News: Impressive display despite loss

Nicolas recorded 11 saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus RB Leipzig.

Nicolas produced another impressive display between the posts, turning in one of the more demanding goalkeeping performances of the season with 11 saves, seven of which came from inside the box. Remarkably, that total still falls short of his season best of 12. Despite his individual efforts, he has been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of his last three games, conceding six goals across that run, and will be looking to put that right on Sunday against Mainz.