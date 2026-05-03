Moritz Nicolas headshot

Moritz Nicolas News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Nicolas had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Nicolas didn't face much firepower from Dortmund's attack in this game and Mochengladbach was able to find a winner late. The goalkeeper should be more busy against Augsburg, a team which has scored 42 goals in Bundesliga play this season.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
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