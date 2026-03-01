Moritz Nicolas News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Nicolas made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.
Nicolas kept his ninth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Jan. 17. His defense completely shutdown the Union Berlin attack, only forcing Nicolas to make two saves throughout the 90 minutes. He faces his most difficult outing of the season Friday at Bayern Munich, a side which has scored an incredible 88 goals through 24 matches this season.
