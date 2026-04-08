Moritz Nicolas News: Makes four saves in draw
Nicolas had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Heidenheim.
A strong showing from Nicolas helped secure a point, as he made four saves, all from close range inside the box. Still, he is without a clean sheet in back-to-back matches and has managed only two in his last 10. A tougher challenge awaits, with Leipzig up next on Saturday.
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