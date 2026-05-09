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Moritz Nicolas News: Makes seven saves against Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Nicolas registered seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Augsburg.

Nicolas played well despite the overwhelming loss, improving on his league-leading average of 4.0 saves per game. However, he failed to extend a run of two clean sheets and conceded his most goals in the last six matches. Up next is the Bundesliga season finale at home versus Hoffenheim, who produced 10 goals over their previous five clashes.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
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