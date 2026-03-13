Moritz Nicolas headshot

Moritz Nicolas News: Shuts down St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Nicolas kept a clean sheet while making a save during Friday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli.

Nicolas helped Gladbach to all three points by shutting out St. Pauli on Friday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves and keeping two clean sheets over his last three starts. Gladbach head on the road to take on Koln next weekend.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023