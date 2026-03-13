Moritz Nicolas News: Shuts down St. Pauli
Nicolas kept a clean sheet while making a save during Friday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli.
Nicolas helped Gladbach to all three points by shutting out St. Pauli on Friday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for eight saves and keeping two clean sheets over his last three starts. Gladbach head on the road to take on Koln next weekend.
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