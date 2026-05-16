Moritz Nicolas headshot

Moritz Nicolas News: Shuts out Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 1:17pm

Nicolas kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Nicolas helped Gladbach to all three points by shutting out Hoffenheim on the final day of the season. The keeper ends the year with 34 starts allowing 53 goals while leading the league with 136 saves and keeping 13 clean sheets, the third most in the Bundesliga.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
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