Moritz Nicolas News: Shuts out Hoffenheim
Nicolas kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Nicolas helped Gladbach to all three points by shutting out Hoffenheim on the final day of the season. The keeper ends the year with 34 starts allowing 53 goals while leading the league with 136 saves and keeping 13 clean sheets, the third most in the Bundesliga.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas See More