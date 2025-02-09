Moritz Nicolas News: Six saves for draw
Nicolas had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Nicolas was brilliant throughout Saturday's draw, stopping a plethora of high-danger chances and standing on his head for some tough saves. The goalkeeper truly stole a point as Frankfurt largely dominated the match. Nicolas has some marginally easier matches in the coming weeks, though he certainly will face plenty of shots during a run against top half opponents.
