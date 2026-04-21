Moritz Nicolas News: Six saves in draw
Nicolas had six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.
Nicolas delivered an impressive performance, producing six saves as the opposition maintained constant pressure in attack, and appeared on course for a clean sheet and potentially a winning result before a late penalty was converted against him in the final minute. The goalkeeper has now accumulated 21 saves across his last three games but remains without a clean sheet in four, a run he will be looking to end on Saturday against Wolfsburg.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Nicolas See More