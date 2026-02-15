Moritz Nicolas News: Six saves in loss

Nicolas made six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nicolas made six saves but conceded three goals in Saturday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt, extending his streak to four consecutive games without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has been heavily tested of late, recording 37 saves while allowing 13 goals over his last six appearances. He will look to bounce back in Sunday's matchup against Freiburg.