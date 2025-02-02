Fantasy Soccer
Moritz Nicolas News: Three saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Nicolas had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

Nicolas repelled three shots on target and made one clearance Saturday as Monchengladbach defeated VfB Stuttgart 2-1. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts), Nicolas has made 18 saves and three clearances while conceding an average of two goals per appearance and recording one clean sheet. His next opportunity is likely to come Saturday when Monchengladbach host third-place Eintracht Frankfurt .

