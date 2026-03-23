Moritz Nicolas News: Two saves in draw
Nicolas had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus 1. FC Köln.
Nicolas had a day to forget Saturday, as he allowed three goals on five shots faced. That's just not good enough in a match that Gladbach really would have expected to win. The goalkeeper didn't really stand tall on some saves he would have expected to make, and struggled for the most part.
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