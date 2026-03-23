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Moritz Nicolas News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Nicolas had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus 1. FC Köln.

Nicolas had a day to forget Saturday, as he allowed three goals on five shots faced. That's just not good enough in a match that Gladbach really would have expected to win. The goalkeeper didn't really stand tall on some saves he would have expected to make, and struggled for the most part.

Moritz Nicolas
Mönchengladbach
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