Morris Duggan News: Mixed performance against Kansas

Duggan assisted once to go with an own goal, one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Duggan had a mixed outing against Sporting Kansas City as he contributed to both teams. He set up Hassani Dotson for the opening goal but later scored an own goal in the 72nd minute. The defender also recorded 12 clearances, bringing his total to 48 across four appearances this season for an average of 12 per game. He will look to make an impact again on Saturday against LA Galaxy.