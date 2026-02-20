Morrison Agyemang News: Elevated to first team

Agyemang has signed a first-team contract with Charlotte and will occupy an international roster slot.

Agyemang served last season with Crown Legacy but is making the jump to MLS play, inking a first-team deal until June 2029. He will occupy an international roster spot, meaning the defender should work into time moving forward, although it may not come immediately. At age 21, he has plenty of room to grow, potentially starting a decent tenure in MLS play.