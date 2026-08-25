Morrison Agyemang News: Solid outing in return

Agyemang had two shots (one on target) and made two tackles, five clearances, one interceptions and one block during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Agyemang returned to the team after being an unused substitute in the last two contests and made most of the new opportunity, pacing his side in clearances while also being a threat in attacking set pieces. The center-back was putting up better numbers at the start of the season but he could at least regain some of the form expected out of him, with five clearances in each of his last three starts.