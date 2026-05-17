Morrison Agyemang News: Wins spot kick
Agyemang generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Toronto FC.
Agyemang was wrestled to the ground during the process of a corner being taken, winning a crucial penalty in the 83rd minute. The spot kick was later converted by Pep Biel. Agyemang hit the woodwork in first-half stoppage time and also recorded five clearances, three tackles, and an interception. He has now accumulated 17 clearances, seven tackles, and five interceptions across the last four games.
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