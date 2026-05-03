Morten Frendrup News: Steps up defensively versus Atalanta

Frendrup had three tackles (three won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Frendrup only contributed in the back but put up good numbers, and his side secured an impressive clean sheet. He has recorded at least one tackle in 25 straight appearances, amassing 67 (45 won). Furthermore, he has registered one or more clearances in his last four showings, piling up 10 and adding three key passes, three interceptions and two blocks over that span.