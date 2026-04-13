Morten Frendrup News: Suspended for Pisa game
Frendrup won one of two tackles, had three clearances, one key pass and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
Frendrup had his usual well-rounded display but will have to miss one round due to yellow-card accumulation. With Ruslan Malinovskyi also disqualified, two among Patrizio Masini, Amorim and Junior Messias will get the call in the midfield.
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