Frendrup won one of three tackles, drew one foul, had one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Friday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Frendrup won't be an option against Verona on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Jean Onana and Milan Badelj are the next men up in the midfield, where Patrizio Masini (thigh) is also in doubt.