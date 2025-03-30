Morten Frendrup News: Two shots on target in 1-0 loss
Frendrup generated three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.
Frendrup tied his season high of three shots in a match for the fourth time on the campaign. He also recorded his first shots on target in nine appearances. Additionally, this marked the fourth consecutive game that he recorded more than 35 completed passes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now