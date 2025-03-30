Fantasy Soccer
Morten Frendrup News: Two shots on target in 1-0 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Frendrup generated three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Frendrup tied his season high of three shots in a match for the fourth time on the campaign. He also recorded his first shots on target in nine appearances. Additionally, this marked the fourth consecutive game that he recorded more than 35 completed passes.

