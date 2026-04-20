Morten Frendrup News: Will return against Como

Frendrup served a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.

Frendrup will be available against Como on Sunday, pushing Amorim and Patrizio Masini to the bench, as Ruslan Malinovskyi is eligible following a disqualification as well. He has recorded at least one tackle in 23 consecutive showings, amassing 63 (42 won). Additionally, he has created one chance in his last three starts, adding one cross (one on target), two interceptions and four clearances.