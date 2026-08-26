Morten Hjulmand Injury: Forced off training early with discomfort

Hjulmand had to leave Wednesday's training session early due to discomfort, according do Diario As.

Hjulmand was included in the rehearsed starting eleven for Wednesday's session but had to step away halfway through due to discomfort, with Koke coming on in his place for the rest of the rehearsal. The coaching staff will monitor his progress over the coming days ahead of the red-and-white side's upcoming commitments. The midfielder played 12 minutes off the bench in the team's opening match before earning a start in the most recent outing, underlining his rising standing in Diego Simeone's midfield since his move from Sporting CP.