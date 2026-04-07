Morten Hjulmand News: Clears suspension

Hjulmand is available again after missing the first UCL quarterfinals leg against Arsenal through suspension.

Hjulmand is a vital piece of Sporting's midfield, so he should have a strong chance of regaining his starting spot going forward. Therefore, either Joao Simoes or Hidemasa Morita could make way for Hjulmand to reappear in the return match against the Gunners. In any case, the defensive midfielder is valuable for ball recovery and ground duels while holding occasional playmaking upside.