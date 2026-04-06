Morten Hjulmand News: Suspended for first leg

Hjulmand received a yellow card in both games against Glimt and will therefore be suspended for Tuesday's first leg against Arsenal, according to the UEFA.

Hjulmand racked up five yellow cards during the Champions League campaign, including one in each of the last two matches against Glimt, and that leaves him suspended for the first leg of the quarterfinal against the Gunners. Sporting CP's captain will be back for the second leg next week, but there has been plenty of buzz in the Portuguese press over who will step into his spot. Based on the latest reports, Zeno Koen Debast is the frontrunner to get the call over Daniel Braganca in midfield.