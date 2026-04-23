Morten Thorsby Injury: Called up for Napoli clash

Thorsby (calf) will be available Friday, Cremonese announced.

Thorsby will be back after skipping two tilts due to a calf problem, but the coach stated he didn't have many minutes in him yet, so he's not a lock to be deployed. He had come off the bench late in his previous two outings, ending a streak of starts under a different manager. He has registered three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and seven tackles (two won) in his last five displays.