Morten Thorsby Injury: Called up for Napoli clash
Thorsby (calf) will be available Friday, Cremonese announced.
Thorsby will be back after skipping two tilts due to a calf problem, but the coach stated he didn't have many minutes in him yet, so he's not a lock to be deployed. He had come off the bench late in his previous two outings, ending a streak of starts under a different manager. He has registered three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and seven tackles (two won) in his last five displays.
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