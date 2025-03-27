Morten Thorsby Injury: Good to go for Juventus game

Thorsby (calf) "will be called up for Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Thorsby has successfully ramped up during the break and will return after missing five matches. Ruslan Malinovskyi, Patrizio Masini and Fabio Miretti have absorbed his minutes in recent tilts. He has recorded two shots (one on target), four key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and eight tackles (six won) in his last five displays (all starts).