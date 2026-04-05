Morten Thorsby Injury: Hurt in Bologna contest
Thorsby played just seven minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Bologna due to a potential calf injury, Sky Italy reported.
Thorsby replaced Jari Vandeputte at halftime but quickly bowed out, walking gingerly to the bench and signaling a muscular injury. He's set for tests before Saturday's away game versus Cagliari. Martin Payero and Warren Bondo are the other options for the role.
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