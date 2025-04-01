Morten Thorsby News: Deployed late against Juventus

Thorsby (calf) had five passes and one tackle and committed one foul in 10 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Juventus.

Thorsby was eased into action after missing more than a month due to a calf strain and played too little to pick up stats. He's likely to gain progressively more minutes at the expense of Jean Onana, Fabio Miretti and Ruslan Malinovskyi in the coming weeks.