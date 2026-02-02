Thorsby was a fixture for a good stretch of the season, but lost his spot to Mikael Egill Ellertsson in recent weeks and elected to depart. He'll help replace Martin Payero, Michele Collocolo and Warren Bondo, who are all dealing with thigh injuries, in the short term and eventually compete with them, Jari Vandeputte and Youssef Maleh. Instead, Patrizio Masini and Amorim will pick up the slack at Genoa. Thorsby has scored twice, assisted once and notched 10 shots (four on target), 17 clearances and seven takcles in 13 showings (eight starts).