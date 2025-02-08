Morten Thorsby News: Saddled with own goal in Torino game
Thorsby recorded an own goal and had one tackle (one won), two clearances, one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino.
Thorsby didn't put up good numbers and was the last one to deflect the ball after a couple of unfortunate ricochets in the box on a corner kick, beating his own goalie. He has recorded four chances created, three crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (five won) and five clearnaces in the last five matches.
