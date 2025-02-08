Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morten Thorsby headshot

Morten Thorsby News: Saddled with own goal in Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Thorsby recorded an own goal and had one tackle (one won), two clearances, one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

Thorsby didn't put up good numbers and was the last one to deflect the ball after a couple of unfortunate ricochets in the box on a corner kick, beating his own goalie. He has recorded four chances created, three crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (five won) and five clearnaces in the last five matches.

Morten Thorsby
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now