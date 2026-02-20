Mory Diaw Injury: Available against Nantes
Diaw (hip) is back available for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.
Diaw took a hip knock in the last match, but the issue turned out to be minor, as he is back in contention for Sunday's clash against Nantes. That is a boost for the Ciel & Marine, given he has been the regular starter between the posts and is expected to regain his spot right away. There is still a slight chance Lionel Mpasi could get the nod, but all signs point to Diaw resuming his role as the team's number one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now