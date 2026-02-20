Mory Diaw Injury: Available against Nantes

Diaw (hip) is back available for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Diaw took a hip knock in the last match, but the issue turned out to be minor, as he is back in contention for Sunday's clash against Nantes. That is a boost for the Ciel & Marine, given he has been the regular starter between the posts and is expected to regain his spot right away. There is still a slight chance Lionel Mpasi could get the nod, but all signs point to Diaw resuming his role as the team's number one.