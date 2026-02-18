Mory Diaw headshot

Mory Diaw Injury: Misses Wednesday training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Diaw (undisclosed) was absent from training Wednesday and is uncertain for Sunday's match against Nantes, according to Doyens, Le Media.

Diaw was absent from training Wednesday after sustaining a hip knock in the last match against Toulouse and is uncertain for Sunday's clash against Nantes. Lionel Mpasi, who has made four appearances this season, is expected to start in goal if Diaw is unable to recover.

Mory Diaw
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now