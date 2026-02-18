Mory Diaw Injury: Misses Wednesday training
Diaw (undisclosed) was absent from training Wednesday and is uncertain for Sunday's match against Nantes, according to Doyens, Le Media.
Diaw was absent from training Wednesday after sustaining a hip knock in the last match against Toulouse and is uncertain for Sunday's clash against Nantes. Lionel Mpasi, who has made four appearances this season, is expected to start in goal if Diaw is unable to recover.
