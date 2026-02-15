Mory Diaw Injury: Suffers hip knock

Diaw was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 2-1 win over Toulouse due to a hip knock, according to Footnormand.

Diaw was left on the sidelines at halftime of Sunday's outing, forced off the field due to a hip knock after making three saves. This is a massive development for the club, as he is their starter in net, boasting five clean sheets in 18 appearances this season. If he were to miss further time, this would force Lionel Mpasi into the net, who has started in three games this year and did well to hold a clean sheet in the second half of Sunday's win.