Mory Diaw News: Four saves in draw

Diaw had four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Diaw recorded four saves while keeping the clean sheet vs Lyon. In the last six appearances, he's conceded seven goals on 17 saves with five clean clearances in that span. The keeper will head to Paris for the next game on Mar 22, who have scored just three goals in the last five appearances.