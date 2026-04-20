Mory Diaw News: Four saves in draw

Diaw registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Angers.

Diaw produced four saves in the draw, two from inside the box, but the goal he conceded means he has now been breached in each of his last four games, conceding a single goal for the third consecutive outing. The goalkeeper has managed just one clean sheet across his last 11 games and has gone seven straight away games without keeping one. His save output has remained high throughout however, registering four or more saves in each of his last seven outings. He will return to action on Sunday against Metz.