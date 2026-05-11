Mory Diaw News: Makes two saves in defeat

Diaw recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Marseille.

Diaw came up with two saves in Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Marseille, highlighted by a strong tip over Mason Greenwood's effort before halftime and another big denial on Igor Paixao late in the second half before VAR wiped the goal for offside. The only blemish came on a 55th minute penalty that clipped the post and crossed the line, leaving him with no real shot given the pace and placement of the strike. Diaw will aim to bounce back in the season finale against Lorient as Ciel et Marine continue battling to stay up.