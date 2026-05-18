Mory Diaw News: Saves PK, keeps clean sheet in win

Diaw made two saves, including a penalty, and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.

Diaw saw his team dominating most of the contest but was huge when called into action, especially in first half's stoppage time when he denied Bamba Dieng from drawing things level at 1-1 from the penalty spot. This has been a rough campaign for the goalkeeper but he definitely closed it in style, with 13 saves and just two goals allowed over his last three starts.